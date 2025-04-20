Mattias Skjelmose beats Evenepoel and Pogačar at Amstel Gold Race

Matthias Skjelmose is Lidl-Trek’s main stage race ace, having won the 2023 Tour de Suisse and coming fifth in last year’s Vuelta a España, but on Easter Sunday’s Amstel Gold Race he pulled off a fine one-day Ardennes Classics coup, beating Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel in a sprint. It was the Dane’s first one-day race of the season, fifth place on the Itzulia Basque Country his last result. Another Lidl-Trek Dane, Mads Pedersen, claimed March’s Gent-Wevelgem.

Last Season

Tom Pidcock won the 58th edition, triumphing in a four-up sprint, his quartet a decanting of a breakaway that formed with 28 km remaining. Pidcock was back to mix it up with 2023 winner Pogačar, 2021 champ Wout van Aert and Evenepoel.

The Course

The 2025 Amstel Gold Race featured 34 climbs along a twisting 255.9-km route, including three ascents of the Cauberg. There was a 63-km finishing circuit and then a 19-km lap, the famed Cauberg returning to the final lap and cresting a kilometre from the line in Berg en Terblijt.

Tom Pidcock’s teammate Nickolas Zukowsky was the sole Canadian. He did not finish.

A octet of escapees knocked down the climbs in the first half of the race. With 106 km to go, the breakaway within 1:30, Evenepoel crashed. A quartet of chasers lit out after the fugitives and linked up with 93 km remaining. This bunch hit Cauberg I with a negligible lead and it was duly sopped up. UAE-Emirates went to work at the pointy end of the race.

Both EF Education-Easypost and Lidl-Trek took their turns at the front of the peloton in the big circuit. On the Gulperberg Julian Alaphilippe made a move and Pogačar went along.

The Kruisberg was where Pogačar lit out alone. Three kilometers after he went solo, the world champion had a half-minute gap. The main chase group contained Evenepoel, Pidcock, Wout van Aert, Ben Healy and Skjelmose, but it wasn’t budging the Slovenian’s lead.

Skjelmose flared out from the pursuit pack and Evenepoel later joined him. The duo started to chip away at Pogačar’s lead on Cauberg II. When he heard the bell, the UAE-Emirates rider only had 13 seconds in hand.

Final Lap

Geulhemmerberg II, Bemelerberg II and Cauberg III would pose all the questions. By the crest of the first of the three climbs, the gap had grown again. However, by the foot of Bemelerberg, it had shrunk again. Evenepoel and Skjelmose caught him with 8.2 km to race and the pace mellowed a bit on the way to the final showdown on the Cauberg.

Evenepoel led onto the climb. There were no attacks among the trio on the Cauberg. Remco continued to lead. The Slovenian started the sprint, the Belgian responded but the Dane took the day’s spoils with a bike throw.

The next round of the WorldTour is Wednesday’s 89th La Flèche Wallonne, the Walloon Arrow, which you can view at FloBikes.



2025 Amstel Gold Race

1) Matthias Skjelmose (Denmark/Lidl-Trek) 5:49:58

2) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) s.t.

3) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-Quick Step) s.t.