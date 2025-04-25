Mattias Skjelmose injury update

Cycling is a sport of highs and lows—which Mattias Skjelmose definitely experienced this week. On Sunday, he took an incredible win—his finest yet—when he beat Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel at Amstel Gold. After the Belgian (with the Dane on his wheel) caught an uncharacteristically worn-out Pogi, the stage was set for a three-man sprint. The shock was seeing Skjelmose outkick them all—even he was surprised. But on Wednesday during La Flèche Wallonne, he crashed and had to withdraw.

The Lidl-Trek rider updated his fans about his health on Instagram.

Bad luck at Flèche Wallonne

“Unfortunately another crash that ruined my chances on a day with good legs! But this time I can’t blame it on bad luck—it was 100 per cent my own fault that I crashed. As we came out of the corner, I accelerated too fast, which resulted in me crashing. Maybe I got a bit too eager to show off the good legs,” he said.

The 24-year-old pro said he was in a lot of pain right after the crash and was momentarily afraid that his elbow was broken. Fortunately, he said it now looks like the pain was mostly a combination of being cold and taking a hard hit in the crash. “I am in pain, but nothing is broken,” he said. “Therefore, I’m still looking forward to racing again on Sunday at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.”

As with Flèche and Amstel, Pogačar and Evenepoel will be there to contest the tough, lumpy course. With the win on Sunday, does the Dane have newfound confidence to go for another big result? Or will Pogačar be just as dominant as he was at Flèche Wallonne and take another win? Either way, it’s guaranteed to be another incredible day of racing.

The women’s race should also prove to be exciting as always, and there are plenty of Canucks in action.