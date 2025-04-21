Mattias Skjelmose: ‘This must be what it feels like to be Mads Pedersen’

Mattias Skjelmose took the biggest win of his career on Sunday with Amstel Gold — and he still can’t believe it. Not only did he take a huge victory—but he did so in style, beating two of the current greats: Remco Evenepoel and Tadej Pogačar.

“It was really crazy. I said it jokingly, but this must be what it feels like to be Mads Pedersen,” he said to Danish TV2. “It certainly explains why Mads is always so happy. No, it was amazing and something I didn’t expect when I got up this morning. So it was completely surreal.”

Shocking sprint

At the 2025 edition, Pogačar cracked after a solo attack and was caught by Evenepoel and Skjelmose. Despite expectations, it was Skjelmose who won the sprint. The 255.9 km race featured 34 climbs, including three ascents of the Cauberg. After an early crash and reshuffling, Pogačar built a 30-second lead on the Kruisberg, but Evenepoel and Skjelmose reeled him in with 8.2 km to go. In the final sprint, Evenepoel launched early, Pogačar challenged, but Skjelmose edged them both to take a stunning victory.

Standing alongside — and ahead of the world champion, he said—was a memorable experience. “It’s not often that I’m on the podium with him, so it’s amazing to hear how much class he has,” he said.

However, despite winning a race sponsored by beer, he — unlike Pogi, and like Evenepoel — declined to have a glass of the suds.

“Yes, but unfortunately I don’t drink—at least not in public. So I chose to stay away from that beer,” he said. After the photo opp, both he and the Belgian put their steins of Dutch booze on the podium step. Pogi, however, downed his beer.

Pogačar’s chill chugs

He said seeing Pogi’s chill vibe on the podium gave him even more respect.

“Both for drinking the beer, but I also heard him backstage argue that it should always be someone from the breakaway who was awarded the most aggressive rider (which ended up being Pogačar, anyway)”.

Although the 24-year-old Lidl-Trek rider has some big wins—including the GC at the Tour de Suisse— winning an Amstel Gold Race has definitely levelled up his palmarès. In an era where podiums continues to seem limited to the usual suspects, it was nice seeing a fresh face on the winners’ step.