Home > News

Mavic’s iconic yellow neutral service vehicles no longer to support Tour de France riders

Shimano takes over role

January 19, 2021

After 44 years, the traditional yellow Mavic neutral service vehicles will no longer be supporting riders at the Tour de France. ASO, the Tour de France organizer, announced that Mavic, a French wheel builder, will not longer be providing the neutral support at its races, with Japanese component giant Shimano taking over the role.

Shimano will be providing the neutral service for the Tour de France, Paris-Roubaix, Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Paris-Nice and the Vuelta a España, among other races.

Mavic, an acronym for Manufacture d’Articles Vélocipédiques Idoux et Chanel, was founded in the late 1800s by Mssrs. Idoux and Chanel. The company started doing neutral support at races in 1973 and became part of the Tour de France in 1977, whipping wheels and bikes off its fleet of cars and motorcycles for unfortunate riders who were distanced from their own team cars.

Shimano will be assuming the role, and by its Twitter post regarding the switch it won’t be changing its colours from hues of blue to yellow.

The 2021 Tour de France is scheduled from June 26 to July 18 so as not to clash with the Tokyo Olympic Games.