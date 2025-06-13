McDunphy takes Stage 2 with bonkers solo ride at Tour de Beauce

Conn McDunphy delivered a stunning solo performance on Thursday, taking his second career victory at the Tour de Beauce. The 28-year-old Irish rider from Team Skyline powered through 164 km of challenging terrain, crossing the finish line alone after breaking away from his breakaway group on the summit of Saint-Magloire.

McDunphy’s effort saw him finish 1:17 ahead of second-place Colombian Wilmar Andrés Paredes Zapata (Medellín) and third-place Québécois Joël Plamondon (Marni N’Side), who has continued to impress with a strong run of performances this week. The stage, which took just under four hours to complete, saw an average speed of 42 km/h, with McDunphy’s final time clocking in at 3:54:55.

At one point during the race, McDunphy’s lead over the peloton stretched to nearly five minutes, an achievement few riders can claim in the history of the Beauce. “I’m dead! I think I’ve got a few screws loose in my head from doing this solo,” he said, visibly exhausted and in tears, after embracing his directeur sportif.

The victory marks McDunphy’s second stage win in the event, adding to his triumph in the 2024 Tour de Beauce’s final stage through Saint-Georges.

Former WorldTour pro—now 48 years old—Óscar Sevilla once again finished in the selection. He now sits third overall. Friday is the Queen stage—ending in the brutal summit finish of Mont Mégantic. Sevilla, who finished second at the Vuelta a España, is just seconds behind the overall leader. Can the Spaniard still fly up the climbs like he did 25 years ago? If so, the rest of the peloton is in for a shock…

Results powered by FirstCycling.com