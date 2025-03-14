MEC launches kids’ bike trade-in program

You can now bring in your used MEC kid’s bikes to any MEC store as part of a new trade-in program.

Simply trade in your MEC kid’s bike and receive a gift card worth up to 50 per cent of its original purchase price. Not only do you get some money back, but you know that your ride, which your little one has not outgrown, will get a second life with another youngster. Plus, you can be happy knowing it won’t go to the landfill.

You can trade in select MEC kid’s bikes, including the MEC Speed 12 and Speed 16 balance bikes, as well as the MEC Dash, Ace, Speed 20, and Speed 24.

How to participate

To participate in the trade-in program, sign up for a free MEC Rewards Membership. Bring your gently used MEC kid’s bike to select MEC stores (HBC locations not included), where staff will assess its condition. The bike must be clean, in good shape, and accompanied by proof of original purchase. If eligible, you’ll receive an MEC gift card worth up to 50 per cent of the bike’s original purchase price. It’s that simple.

Terms and conditions

The trade-in program is available to MEC Member Rewards members only. Gear must be in good condition with original proof of purchase. MEC may discontinue or change the trade-in program at any time. Any decisions made by MEC staff regarding accepting items for trade-in or the value of the gift certificate offered are final. Store locations accepting and/or reselling trade-ins may change from time to time. MEC reserves the right to use the gear for trade-in resale and any other uses. Purchases of trade-in products may not be combined with any other discount or offer. Purchased trade-in products are final sale and not covered by our Rocksolid Guarantee.

To learn more, head on over to mec.ca