Meet Alex Volstad: The Calgary native was impressive at Flanders and has big plans

Alex Volstad had never raced a proper classic-style race before, let alone the Ronde van Vlaanderen, but she must be a fast learner. The 18-year-old Albertan took a very impressive third in the super tough event. She took some time studying the course on paper, but by the pre-ride recon with the team the day before, she knew the course suited her well.

“With punchy hills and technical cobbles, I would be able to show some of my strengths. Going into the race, I was hoping to make a reduced group where I knew I could have a chance at sprinting for the win. I felt really strong during the most decisive points in the race, and going towards the finish it looked like it would stay together,” she said. “On the final climb Cat Ferguson and Célia Gery attacked and went off the front. Unfortunately, I was out of position when the move went and I quickly realized it may be the winning move with the climb being so close to the finish. My teammate, Daniela Hezinova, and I then prepared for a leadout where she delivered me to the line where I was able to win the bunch sprint for third.”

Volstad rides for the Dutch team, Watersley Race & Development Cycling Team. It has a mix of both Dutch and international riders.

“I have been living in Watersley, The Netherlands, since January with the team, alongside Canadians Naomie Julien, Clémence Cousineau and Jenaya Francis. It has provided me with a great opportunity to focus on my training and an outlet to branch out on the European scene,” Volstad said. “With not having that much experience racing in Europe, being based here has helped me a lot to learn the racing better and gain experience. Flanders felt like a breakthrough for me and would not have been possible without having the opportunity to race in Europe before. I’m hoping I can branch off this success and continue to get more results with my team this year.”

Cycling has always been a part of her life. Since she was young she always enjoyed cycling and when her family moved to Calgary she quickly started getting more into mountain biking.

“The trails near Calgary are really great and allowed me to learn skills at a really young age and gave me an entrypoint into the sport. I started to take racing more seriously after starting to ride the Calgary Velodrome when I was 10,” she said. “Then I joined the Canadian Sport Institute in Calgary which had a great youth development program and I raced track, road and mountain biking in the summer as cross training for speed skating. Three years ago I stopped speed skating to pursue cycling as my main sport with a focus on road and track.

Flanders was a big result for Volstad, but there’s plenty of season left, both at home and in Europe.

“This season the team has some big goals for the GP Plouay Nations Cup, Bizkailoreak Nations Cup and the Watersley Nations Cup. We have a super strong team and have already had some solid performances, but we are looking to win as a team in one of the big races,” Volstad said.

The national championships loom–they take place in Saint-Georges, Que, starting June 21. Volstad will be there.

“I am excited to come back to Canada soon for the Nationals Championships where I am looking to defend my title from last year and continue to wear the maple leaf! After that, I will come back to Europe to prepare for the second half of the season with my team and I am hoping to finish my season off, representing Canada at the world Championships in Zurich at the end of September.”

The course in Zurich features several punchy climbs, and although not quite the same as Flanders, suits Volstad well. Watch this space.