Meet Nico Knoll: The Calgary junior took a big ‘cross win in Belgium

Calgary’s Nico Knoll took a big win on Sunday in Antwerp, winning the C2 junior’s race that was held in conjunction with the elite UCI World Cup. She beat Mae Cabaca (Portugal), who finished second, six seconds behind, and Sanne Laurijssen (Belgium), who came in third, nine seconds off the lead.

A few weeks ago, Knoll took second at the national championships, just behind the seemingly unbeatable Rafaelle Carrier. Carrier defended her title, with Knoll just 37 seconds behind.

A strong 2024

Knoll did, however, snag a maple leaf jersey in 2024. In June, she won the 2024 Canadian gravel nationals in Water Valley, Alta.

After the win, she said the weekend definitely did not go how I was expecting it to go. “The national championships was just last weekend, then I got on a flight home, then another flight out to the Netherlands,” she said. “I pre-rode one lap quickly before the race and it worked out better than I was thinking it’d go. I chose to do the junior C2 race instead of the World Cup race with the elites just to ease into Euro racing and get ready for my first UCI Junior World Cup in Dublin next weekend!”

First junior WC in Ireland

After Dublin, she plans on doing the Namur World Cup in the elite category, then joining up with the national team to do the Junior World Cups with them.

“I’ll be in Europe till February 3,” she said.

Her ‘cross season in North America so far has been impressive.

She claimed multiple wins in the 2024 Trek USCX series, including victories at Trek USCX #8 (Trek CX Cup) on May 10, Trek USCX #7 (Trek CX Cup) on September 29, and the Englewood Open CX on both September 7 and 8. Additionally, she placed second at Trek USCX #6 (Charm City Cross) on September 28, third at Trek USCX #5 (Charm City Cross) on September 22, and third at both Trek USCX #3 and #4 (Rochester Cyclocross) on September 15 and 21, respectively. She also finished seventh at Trek USCX #2 (Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross) on September 14.

At the Pan Am junior ‘cross championships in Missoula, Montana, she took fourth, edged off the podium by fellow Canucks Carrier and Aislin Hallahan. She also spent her summer in Europe racing on the road with the Watersley R&D Road Team. She wasn’t the only Canadian on the squad; Jenaya Francis and Alex Volstad also raced on the team.