Mel Pemble earns scratch race bronze at para track worlds in Rio

Mel Pemble secured a bronze medal in the Women’s C3 Scratch Race at the 2025 UCI para track world championships on Friday, held at the Rio Olympic Velodrome in Brazil.

The Victoria, B.C., rider—already a multiple world champion across para track disciplines—rode a controlled race to stay in contention before sealing her place on the podium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cycling Canada (@cyclingcanadaofficial)

A former scratch race world titleholder and two-time omnium world champion, Pemble added another medal to an already decorated career that includes seven world championship podiums and success at the Parapan American Games.

Full results available at UCI.ch