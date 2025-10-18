Mel Pemble take silver in kilo at Para track worlds

Mel Pemble continued her run of podium finishes at the UCI para track world championships in Rio de Janeiro. Pemble took silver in the WC3 1km time trial (kilo) on Thursday.

The Victoria rider already took a bronze earlier this week in the scratch race.

Pemble, a former scratch race world champion and two-time omnium world titleholder, adds this latest result to a career already marked by multiple world podiums and success at the Parapan American Games.

For full results, you can check UCI.ch