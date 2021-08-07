Men’s Madison makes thrilling return to Olympic program in Tokyo

Men’s Madison was the only medal event at Izu Velodrome on Saturday, and delivered frenetic racing. It marks the first occasion Madison is included on the Olympic program since the Beijing Games in 2008.

Two Canadians teamed up for the event. Derek Gee and Michael Foley faced a deep field full of returning world champions looking to resume their reign as Madison makes its Olympic return. Both Foley and Gee come from Canada’s fifth place men’s pursuit squad, though they were making their major international debut in the Madison event.

Canadians show on the front early

Looking to avoid some of the notoriously chaotic event’s commotion, and Foley moved to the front of the race for the opening laps.

It was the French quickly taking over and kicking off the evening’s action, though, as they tried to take a lap on the field. The French flyer didn’t last long as, in a turn that would prove a pattern for the race, the pack quickly took up the chase.

The chaos of the attack, chase and a crash by the Kiwi team quickly but the Canadians in difficulty. The 22 and 24-year-old Canuck team struggled to maintain connection with the group on track.With 157 laps remaining in the 200-lap race, the pair were down a lap. With 130 laps remaining, officials pulled the team. Not long later, the Australians suffered a similar fate. By the race’s end, five of the 16 starting teams would be removed from the race.

All in, it’s a respectable debut for the Canadian duo who were up against a stacked and experienced field in Tokyo.

'We rode a safe race. There are a lot of risky parts to the Madison so I think for where we are technically, we raced a good race.' Michael Foley & Derek Gee just wrapped up their Olympic Games with the men's Madison

Close racing keeps group tight

A quarter of the way through the 200-lap marathon, Great Britain’s duo of Ethan Hayter and Matthew Walls were off to an early lead. The pair were rarely on the front, but never far away. This tactic saw them collect points on most of the sprints, while only winning one intermediate sprint.

Along with the Danish team, Italians and Dutch, there was a frantic pace for for the entire first half of the race. It made for close counting on points, keeping several teams in the hunt for medals. The relentless pace did prevent any sort of meaningful attack, though, as no team had the pace to ride off the front of the group.

The first major threat was almost unintentional. As the U.S.A. accelerated to contest the sprint at 110-laps to go, G.B. kept with their tactic of following wheels. The U.S. pulled off after taking the sprint win, but their efforts had created a gap to the group. The Brits recognized this, and poured on the pace.

The Danes and Dutch were forced to chase, while the Brits added to a narrow advantage.

French tactics throw race into turmoil

At the half-way mark, the Brits held a narrow advantage over Denmark, with 19 points to 18. France sat in third, with 14.

The French quickly took matters to hand, attacking a rapidly fatiguing field just as riders were starting to hurt from the furious pace of the first half. The French went on another flier, this time gaining distance off the front of the field.

Behind, the U.S. riders collided at the back of the field during an exchange and crashed hard. Unfortunately dropping them out of the race.

With the French still off the front, and rapidly accumulating points, the British, Danes and Dutch were left to chase. The Danish effort was rewarded, as they bumped past the G.B. team into second. France wasn’t getting the lap advantage on the field they were hunting for, as the chasers began to reel them in. Being on the front for 40 laps, though, added enough points to push the French duo into gold medal position on the leaders board.

With 50 laps remaining, the group was all back together. The Dane’s took another sprint, edging ahead of France. Britain has faded into third.

Chaos in the closing quarter

With 30 laps to go, the Spanish team attempted to take a lap in an effort to redeem their own race. Italy attempted to join, but was given no quarter as the peloton quickly chased down Elia Viviani. Denmark and Belgium did join the Spaniards, to the Danes benefit, as the race behind began to fall into disarray.

It was the Belgians that emerged to take the lead, with the Polish and Italian teams both joining at times. Under 20 laps remaining, there was little organized chase to bring the small front group back. The Brits, feeling Belgium closing in on their bronze medal position, dug deep to take up chase.

Hayter and Walls somehow caught, passed, and dropped the Belgians with just four laps to go. With a vital 10 points on the line for the final sprint, it was a mad fight for the line.

The Brits lead across the line, taking the final sprint with Belgium following and France third.

None are able to upset the Danes, whose mid-race efforts put them in the gold medal position with 43 points. Great Britain’s huge late-race chase brings them into a tie on points with France, with both teams at 40. Since Britain led across the line, they take silver and an ecstatic French team earns bronze. The Belgians are frustrated in fourth after their big surge in the races dying laps.

Four other Canadians were in action at Izu Velodrome on Saturday. Kelsey Mitchell and Lauriane Genest ended up going head-to-head for a berth in the women’s Sprint medal rounds. Hugo Barrette and Nick Wammes fought hard in a dramatic start to the men’s Keirin racing.