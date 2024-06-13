Home > News

Ottawa’s Michael Foley takes Stage 2 of Tour de Beauce

Hustle Pro Cycling rider wins 'messy' sprint

June 13, 2024
Michael Foley of Hustle Pro Cycling took the second stage of the Tour de Beauce on Thursday. Stage 2 was 160 km from Saint-Odilon-de-Cranbourne back to Saint-Odilon-de-Cranbourne. Although there were lots of breaks, and with little customary wind or rainy weather, the end result was a mad dash to the line. Foley, an experienced pursuiter and track rider, took the win over Sean Christian
(Aevolo) and Stefan Verhoeff (Universe Cycling Team).

Stage 1 was the longest race in Beauce history (although speaking from experience, every day is a long day at Beauce.) But anyway, it was 198.3 km from Saint-Gedeon-de-Beauce and back. Tyler Stites (Project Echelon Racing) took the win and leader’s jersey.

Friday’s stage is the 169 km from Lac-Mégantic to Mont Mégantic. And let me tell you, dear readers, it’s much more fun to write about this stage than ride it. The stage ends in a sprint to get to the bottom of the climb, which is 5.3 km-long. And it has average gradient of of 9.6 per cent. When I say average there are some spots that are 15 per cent, so it’s super enjoyable. But hey, it’s worth the little spin to see the Mont-Mégantic Observatory up at 1,100 m altitude.

