Ottawa’s Michael Foley takes Stage 2 of Tour de Beauce

Michael Foley of Hustle Pro Cycling took the second stage of the Tour de Beauce on Thursday. Stage 2 was 160 km from Saint-Odilon-de-Cranbourne back to Saint-Odilon-de-Cranbourne. Although there were lots of breaks, and with little customary wind or rainy weather, the end result was a mad dash to the line. Foley, an experienced pursuiter and track rider, took the win over Sean Christian

(Aevolo) and Stefan Verhoeff (Universe Cycling Team).

Stage 1 was the longest race in Beauce history (although speaking from experience, every day is a long day at Beauce.) But anyway, it was 198.3 km from Saint-Gedeon-de-Beauce and back. Tyler Stites (Project Echelon Racing) took the win and leader’s jersey.

Friday’s stage is the 169 km from Lac-Mégantic to Mont Mégantic. And let me tell you, dear readers, it’s much more fun to write about this stage than ride it. The stage ends in a sprint to get to the bottom of the climb, which is 5.3 km-long. And it has average gradient of of 9.6 per cent. When I say average there are some spots that are 15 per cent, so it’s super enjoyable. But hey, it’s worth the little spin to see the Mont-Mégantic Observatory up at 1,100 m altitude.

