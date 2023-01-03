Michael Leonard has his new Ineos-Grenadiers kit and it’s awesome

Imagine being an 18-year-old baseball phenom and signing for the New York Yankees. Or if you’re playing hockey, signing for the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Sorry, had to, the editor-in-chief of CCM is from Ottawa and is a Habs fan or some nonsense. Or the Senators. Maybe he roots for the Nordiques? I don’t care. He refuses to believe in the Team That Ballard Built. See, it’s what we Leaf fans do. We like to be incredibly insecure at all times so people don’t remind us about that Zamboni driver or those Habs essentially cheating their way through some fluke in the playoffs, or basically every first round of playoffs for the buds. Anywho. It’s no big deal. I’m fine.)

Leonard, from Oakville, ON. signed on with one of the best teams in cycling after an incredible year in Italy racing for the Franco Ballerini junior team and racking up a load of impressive results. The Canadian won the overall at Tour du Leman after a dominant stage two victory. Leonard also won races such as the Memorial Paolo Batignani, Gran Premio Bermac Gara and Trofeo Sopegu, among others.

“It’s really exciting for me to have this opportunity and I’m pretty proud of it because it suggests that people at the INEOS Grenadiers, who know a lot about cycling and G.C. riders, think I have the potential to do that in the future. I’m excited for the opportunity to learn in what I think is the very best team both in terms of riders and staff. The Grenadiers have a lot of experience in winning big races so I’ll get to learn from the best, which will be fantastic.” Leonard said when he signed for the famous team that has been home to Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas, Mark Cavendish, Sir Bradley Wiggins, and Canada’s own Michael Barry, to name a few.

With the season about to begin, Leonard got his new team kit, and it’s pretty sharp. Check out the newest Canadian face on the men’s WorldTour below.