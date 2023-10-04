Michael Mørkøv to join Mark Cavendish at Astana Qazaqstan

Another bit of news that won’t surprise many: Astana Qazaqstan has hired Michael Mørkøv to ride as lead-out man for Mark Cavendish in 2024. The Dane had already said he would be leaving the beleaguered Soudal Quick-Step team, so fans suspected he would be rejoining his former teammate.

Cav announced on Wednesday that he would be un-retiring, so it makes sense he’d want one of the best lead-out men in the business to help him break the elusive Tour de France stage record.

“I am really excited to join the Astana Qazaqstan team in 2024. It’s a team which lives a huge development, and I am honored to come there at the right moment. And, of course, I am happy to reunite with my former teammate Mark Cavendish to chase the new victories for him but also for Astana,” the Olympic and world madison champion said. “Besides, the upcoming year is a year of the Olympics and I have a big ambition to fight again for the gold medal in madison. The team is ready to provide me with good support in chasing this dream and I am really grateful for it. In general, I am happy and ready to provide all my experience in cycling to help the team to reach its biggest goals throughout the next season.”

Former pro cyclist and now team general manager Alexandr Vinokurov said the team is excited to have the fastman on board.

“Michael is a true professional and we know him as one of the best lead-out riders in the modern peloton. His experience and his race vision are priceless, and this kind of rider is exactly what our team needs building up the sprint group where the experience will combine with the youth,” Vino said. “I hope Michael could be one of the keys in creating a strong group which will be able to chase something important in the next season.”