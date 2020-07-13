Michael Storer sent home from Sunweb training camp for breaking health protocols

With the resumption of the cycling season looming–Strade Bianche is 19-days away–road cycling teams are in “bubbled” training camps in anticipation of the upcoming competition. But one cyclist who fell afoul of training bubble health protocols has been sent home. Australian Michael Storer of Sunweb was yanked from camp for visiting shops in Kühtai, Austria.

Storer, in one of three men’s elite team training bubbles at 2000-metres in the Austrian mountains, ignored team rules and left his hotel to acquire goods in the winter sports resort village.

The team told Dutch cycling website Wielerflits, “We apply very strict precautions during our training camp in Kühtai. We want to limit interaction with the outside world as much as possible to minimize the risk of infection of the various bubbles. Not only not to get infected ourselves, but also to minimize the risks of bringing the virus into the pack when we return to competition on August 1.”

The 23-year-old, who is penciled in to start his third Vuelta a España in mid-October, had compiled 16 racing days before the coronavirus pandemic descended in March.

The men’s, women’s and development Sunweb teams are all bubbled and training in Kühtai, clad in their “summer whites”.