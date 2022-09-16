Michael van den Ham is wearing a 1972 Summit Series Canadian kit this season

Current men’s elite national champion Michael van den Ham is about to start his 2022-2023 ‘cross season and he’s prouder than ever for the maple leaf(s.)

“This is going to sound a little stereotypical for a Canadian, but I’m a big hockey fan. A big enough fan that I can not only tell you everyone on the roster for my favourite team (the Leafs) but can probably also give you a detailed report on the people that aren’t yet on the team,” he said. “So for this edition of my National Champs kit, I guess you could say I leaned into what I know-hockey and based this kit off the 1972 Summit Series Canadian kit. For those of you less Canadian-or nerdy-than I, the ’72 Summit Series is deeply entrenched in Canadian lore and that iconic jersey with the Maple Leaf at the bottom of the shorts is about as iconic as it gets for a Canadian hockey fan.”

Casey Guenther Designs took the idea and added the same map underlay (the rural roads surrounding MvdH’s parent’s farm) as his gravel kit, and made what is almost certainly his favourite national champion’s kit yet.

2022 Fall Schedule

Sept 17-18: USCX Round 1 – GoCross

Sept 24-25: USCX Round 2 – Rochester

Oct 1-2: USCX Round 3 – Baltimore

Oct 7: Trek CX Cup

Oct 9: Waterloo World Cup

Oct 14: OzCross

Oct 16: Fayetteville World Cup

Nov 5-6: USCX Round 4 – ReallyRad CX

Nov 12-13: Northampton International

Nov 25: Canadian National Championships

Nov 26: Bear Crossing GranPrix