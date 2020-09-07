Michael Woods back in action at Tirreno-Adriatico

Michael Woods’ post-COVID 19-recess, post-injury season continues this week in Italy at Tirreno-Adriatico, the Race of the Two Seas, where he must be considered a top-10 favourite. For many riders the WorldTour stage race is a warm-up for the Giro d’Italia, which starts October 3 in Sicily.

The Race of the Two Seas can be seen on FloBikes.

Woods has raced only eight days this season and hasn’t turned a pedal in anger since August 15 when he was 29th in Il Lombardia. His exclusion from EF Pro Cycling’s Tour de France squad was a surprise to some.

Although Monday’s first stage was one for the sprinters, and although it ends on September 14 with a pan-flat 10.3-km time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto, the 55th Tirreno-Adriatico is a mountainous affair. Uphill and summit finishes are on offer on Stages 3, 5 and 7. Stage 5 is the queen stage with a finishing summit atop the 11.3-km, 7.1 percent Sarnano-Sassotetto climb.

If Woods was a little disappointed not to get the Tour de France call-up, he can commiserate with a couple of Tirreno-Adriatico’s favourites, Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome. Woods and Froome will be teammates at Israel Start-Up Nation next season.

It’s hard to see beyond the Ineos fellows, Simon Yates, Vincenzo Nibali and Jakob Fuglsang for the GC win. Rafal Majka and Wilco Kelderman, the latter off to Bora-Hansgrohe in 2021, the former still without a contract extension at Bora-Hansgrohe, will be podium threats.

Expect sprint heroics from Mathieu van der Poel, Fernando Gaviria, Michael Matthews, Pascal Ackermann–who slipped by Gaviria through a tiny gap on the right hand barriers to win Stage 1–and Mike Teunissen.

The other Canadian in the race is Alexander Cataford of ISUN.