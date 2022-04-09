Michael Woods climbs to 13th on Itzulia Basque Country GC after thrilling final stage

On Saturday’s riveting final queen stage of the Itzulia Basque Country, Michael Woods climbed his way into the top-20 of the final GC with 12th place on the day and 13th overall. It was Woods’ best WorldTour stage race final GC standing since fifth in last year’s Tour de Suisse. With fourth place on Saturday Dani Martinez overcame a 2-second deficit to race leader Remco Evenepoel to claim the title.

The Course

Organizers had shoehorned in seven climbs in 135.7 km. The final climb was Cat. 1 Usartza, which crested a couple of kilometres from the line in Arrate.

It doesn't get any harder than this. Elkorieta, Endoia, Azurki, Gorla, Krabelin, Urkaregi and Usartza – seven classified climbs, some with double-digit gradients – for a spectacular and brutal final #Itzulia stage. pic.twitter.com/zzThT2f3xt — Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (@qst_alphavinyl) April 9, 2022

Four riders broke away on the first climb, Cat. 3 Elkorrieta. By Climb 2, Endoia, the quartet was almost 6:00 in front of the peloton and 1:50 ahead of a chase containing Canada’s Hugo Houle. Climb 3, Azurki, was the first of three Cat. 1 ascents.

Fugitive Cristián Rodríguez (Spain/TotalEnergies) was out to solidify his King of the Mountains lead at each peak, but after Azurki, atop which he only earned the third-most KOM points, he lost contact with his breakmates. Now Rodríguez had to worry about Davide Formolo, who recovered from injuries suffered early this season in a training-ride collision with a wild boar, snatching the polka dot jersey. Formolo was 18 points behind him, with 29 points left on offer on the route.

One of UAE-Emirates’ team cars found Azurki hard going.

Azurki es duro para todos 😅 pic.twitter.com/KEyEKVTbbh — A la Cola del Pelotón (@ACDPeloton) April 9, 2022

Cat. 2 Gorla was the middle climb. Formolo took six more points to draw within 12.

The second Cat. 1 climb was Krabelin, 4.1 km of 10.5 percent, the hardest grades of the day. The Formolo trio started up with a 2:30 gap. Formolo dropped the others as the road tilted up. Primož Roglič, who lost the race lead on Friday, attacked, bringing Martinez, Enric Mas and Alexandr Vlasov with him. Evenepoel didn’t panic and kept working to yank them back.

After cresting Krebelin first, Formolo was only two points away from the dots and had to survive until the peak of Cat. 3 Urkaregi. Jonas Vingegaard’s move near the top popped off Evenepoel again. The new dangerous group was comprised of Vingegaard, Mas, Bilbao, Martinez, Vlasov, Marc Soler and Izagirre. Evenepoel was 20 seconds behind at the beginning of the descent. Michael Woods was in a group with Roglič just behind Evenepoel.

Mas crashed out. Remco and Woods came back to Martinez. Vingegaard, Bilbao, Vlasov and Izagirre split off on the descent to catch Formolo, and now both Martinez and Evenepoel had to keep an eye of Bilbao. Woods lost contact. There were too many passengers in the Evenepoel-Martinez chase.

The overall winner may be the one who wins the sprint for stage win (no idea of int.sprints). Chasers aro not far behind, so it's very possible that groups will rejoin. #Itzulia pic.twitter.com/LKM32Acb6T — ammattipyöräily (@ammattipyoraily) April 9, 2022

The Bilbao group hit the peak of the penultimate climb with a 19-second lead, Formolo unable to dash away and pick up any points. Evenepoel brought Martinez over with 14.5 km to go. Instantly the group split again with Izagirre, Formolo and Martinez momentarily clear. The race hurtled towards the bonus second sprint at the foot of the final climb. Evenepoel added a second to his lead over Martinez. Bilbao was now 21 seconds behind.

Usartza

The last climb was 4.6 km of 8.5 percent. Formolo decided to light out after the KOM points. Evenepoel, Martinez, Bilbao, Soler, Vlasov, Vingegaard, Gino Mader and Izagirre made up the chase, which slowed down, allowing the group to grow. Izagirre whipped up the pace and Evenepoel finally popped. Vlasov and then Vingegaard applied the pressure. The fans were in a froth.

Formolo was desperate to crest first but he was caught before the summit. Izagirre touched Vingegaard’s back tire and crashed. Vlasov hit the gas again, dragging Martinez, Vingegaard and Soler. Izagirre made it back.

With 2 km to go, Martinez had one hand on the trophy. The rest of the final podium would come down to time bonuses at the line. Izagirre took the day’s flowers and vaulted onto the podium, while Vlasov’s runner-up spot gave him third overall.

The next WorldTour stage race is the Tour de Romandie, April 24 to May 1, the last stage race before the Giro d’Italia.

2022 Itzulia Basque Country Stage 6

1) Jon Izagirre (Spain/Cofidis) 3:47:07

2) Alexandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) s.t.

3) Marc Soler (Spain/UAE-Emirates) s.t.

12) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +2:45



2022 Itzulia Basque Country Final GC

1) Dani Martinez (Colombia/Ineos Grenadiers)

2) Jon Izagirre (Spain/Cofidis) +0:11

3) Alexandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) +0:16

13) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +4:31