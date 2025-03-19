Update: Michael Woods crashes out of Milano-Torino with broken collarbone

Michael Woods has had a good start to the season, but on his 12th race day of 2025 on Wednesday he crashed out of 1.Pro-rated Milano-Torino. Rusty’s wreck came at the 60 km mark. Update: later in the day Israel-Premier Tech announced that Woods had a non-displaced left clavicle fracture that might need surgery. Woods will most likely not start the Volta a Catalunya on Monday.

Mike Woods beat Alejandro Valverde to win the race in 2019, came runner-up to Migue Angel Lopez in 2016 and placed fifth in 2021.

Woods took 10th in the WorldTour opener Santos Tour Down Under and 12th in the first one-day race of the WorldTour calendar, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race. His last completed race was 1.Pro Faun Drome Classic 17 days ago in which he placed 15th.

The current Canadian champion is slated to start his fifth Tour de France this July.