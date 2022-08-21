Michael Woods crashes out of the Vuelta a España, suffers concussion

Michael Woods, the sole Canadian racing the Vuelta a España, crashed out of the race on Sunday’s third stage, the Spanish Grand Tour’s last day in the Netherlands. The Canadian the second rider to abandon Spanish Grand Tour with crash injuries, Lotto-Soudal’s Steff Cras having to leave the race on Saturday.

Woods and his Israel-Premier Tech teammate Itamar Einhorn crashed at the 52 km mark of Sunday’s 193 km route. Israel-Premier Tech tweeted that Woods initially got back on his bike, but had to abandon and take an ambulance to the nearest hospital for observation.

😣 Abandono de 🇨🇦 @rusty_woods – @IsraelPremTech tras sufrir una caída. ¡Mucho ánimo! 😣 Sadly Michael Woods of Israel – Premier Tech has to stop following a crash. Wishing you a speedy recovery Rusty!#LaVuelta22 https://t.co/sz0ce1f2wL — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) August 21, 2022

Later Israel-Premier Tech reported that Woods had a concussion and would “return home to prioritize his recovery”.

🩺 Medical update: Mike Woods We are pleased to report that scans confirmed @rusty_woods did not sustain any acute fractures in the crash. Mike did sustain a concussion, and multiple abrasions which have been treated (1/2).#LaVuelta22 pic.twitter.com/g6sn2sheFS — Israel – Premier Tech / Israel Cycling Academy (@IsraelPremTech) August 21, 2022

Woods’ last two Grand Tours before the Vuelta, both Tours de France, have been DNF’s. In 2019 he climbed off the bike before Stage 19 to prepare for the Tokyo Olympic Games, and this July he had to abandon because of a COVID-19 positive.

Woods won Stage 19 of the 2018 Vuelta and Stage 7 of the 2020 edition. His 7th place on GC in the 2017 Vuelta is his highest Grand Tour spot. Woods was in 93rd place on GC when he crashed on Sunday.

Right now Rusty is slated for Il Lombardia, the last Monument of the season, on October 8.