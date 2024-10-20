Michael Woods fourth in Utsunomiya Japan Cup Road Race

Michael Woods has wrapped up his 2024 season with fourth place in Saturday’s Utsunomiya Japan Cup Road Race, a UCI 1.Pro-rated race running its 31st edition. American Neilson Powless was the winner for the second time. In 2019 Woods was runner-up. On Friday, Rusty came 10th in the Japan Cup Criterium.

The Course

Utsunomiya is about 100 km north of Tokyo. The route called for 14 laps of a circuit that included 4.7-km, 3.5 percent Mount Kogashiyama.

Utsunomiya Japan Cup Road Race 2024

🚩 Utsunomiya

🏁 Utsunomiya

🚴🏻‍♂️ 140 Km

☁ Weather: Broken clouds 🌡️

📉 Min: 14°C | 📈 Max: 14°C

💧 Humidity: 62%

🌬️ Wind: 16.7 km/h from N

Route: https://t.co/bdUcjgDFcW pic.twitter.com/3TZvXyMFZj — La Flamme Rouge (@laflammerouge16) October 19, 2024

A sextet of fugitives centered around Simon Yates attacked early but it didn’t stick it out for the duration. With 41 km to go Woods and Powless made their own move and drew three more fellows.

This quintet would challenge for the day’s victory. Woods made a dig with 4.1 km to go that was countered. Powless’ thrust in the finishing straight would prove to be the winner.



2024 Utsunomiya Japan Cup Road Race

1) Neilson Powless (USA/EF Education-Easypost) 3:33:30

2) Ilan Van Wilder (Belgium/Soudal-QuickStep) s.t.

3) Matej Mohorič (Slovenia/Bahrain-Victorious) s.t.

4) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) s.t.