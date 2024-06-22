Michael Woods is Canadian national champion!

Sure, winning a stage of the Tour de France is great–but how about a maple leaf jersey? Israel – Premier Tech’s Michael Woods is the 2024 Canadian national road race champion! It’s the first time in the 37-year-old cyclist’s career that he has done so.

The Ottawa native took a huge win at Saturday’s road race in St. Georges, Que. Woods and team-mate Pier-André Côté came to the line together. Côté had previously won the time trial championship on Friday.

The elite road race championships was 199 km. St. Georges is known for the Tour de Beauce stage race, one of Canadian cycling’s longest running events. It finished last week and now is hosting the national championships for elites and juniors.

