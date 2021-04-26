Michael Woods’ next challenge is the Tour de Romandie

Michael Woods just finished his first ever Ardennes Classics season in which he scored a top 5 in both La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Woods’ next challenge, with the Tour de France and Tokyo Olympic Games as his next major goals, is the Tour de Romandie, which begins Tuesday with a prologue in Oran.

Woods is part of an Israel Start-up Nation lineup that includes Chris Froome, who is still searching for form, and fellow Canadian Guillaume Boivin.

We are ready to take on Tour de Romandie this week! 🎙️"The goal for us here is a stage win and if we can get a good spot in the GC as well, it would be perfect."

🇨🇭#TDR2021

The 75th edition of the Swiss stage race is bookended with chronos, the first the briefest of affairs with the final quarter of its 4 km uphill. The final stage is a 16-km team time trial with a section soon after the start that’s nearly a kilometre of 13.3 percent. There’s plenty of climbing in the race, but the queen stage must be Stage 5, which has a summit finish that is 20 km of 7.6 percent.

Ineos Grenadiers field another muscular squad with Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte its likely lads. Jumbo-Visma will try to counter Ineos with Steven Kruijswijk and Sepp Kuss. Marc Hirschi is one of the strongest Swiss riders, as is Groupama-FDJ’s Stephen Küng, the national champion. Angel Lopez finally debuts for Movistar. Rigoberto Uran is looking to improve on his mediocre performances so far.

Woods’ stage race season started off on a high note, with second place in the 2.1-rated Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var after winning a stage. Having missed Tirreno-Adriatico with bronchitis, Woods bounced back to place 11th in the Volta a Catalunya. Things were looking promising in the Itzulia Basque Country before he crashed near the conclusion of Stage 3 and didn’t start the next day.

Right now Woods is penciled in for the Critérium du Dauphiné before the Tour de France.