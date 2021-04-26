Home > News

Michael Woods’ next challenge is the Tour de Romandie

Canadian was 10th in the 2019 edition

April 26, 2021

Michael Woods just finished his first ever Ardennes Classics season in which he scored a top 5 in both La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Woods’ next challenge, with the Tour de France and Tokyo Olympic Games as his next major goals, is the Tour de Romandie, which begins Tuesday with a prologue in Oran.

Woods is part of an Israel Start-up Nation lineup that includes Chris Froome, who is still searching for form, and fellow Canadian Guillaume Boivin.

The 75th edition of the Swiss stage race is bookended with chronos, the first the briefest of affairs with the final quarter of its 4 km uphill. The final stage is a 16-km team time trial with a section soon after the start that’s nearly a kilometre of 13.3 percent. There’s plenty of climbing in the race, but the queen stage must be Stage 5, which has a summit finish that is 20 km of 7.6 percent.

Stage 4’s profile is particularly daunting.

Ineos Grenadiers field another muscular squad with Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte its likely lads. Jumbo-Visma will try to counter Ineos with Steven Kruijswijk and Sepp Kuss. Marc Hirschi is one of the strongest Swiss riders, as is Groupama-FDJ’s Stephen Küng, the national champion. Angel Lopez finally debuts for Movistar. Rigoberto Uran is looking to improve on his mediocre performances so far.

Woods’ stage race season started off on a high note, with second place in the 2.1-rated Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var after winning a stage. Having missed Tirreno-Adriatico with bronchitis, Woods bounced back to place 11th in the Volta a Catalunya. Things were looking promising in the Itzulia Basque Country before he crashed near the conclusion of Stage 3 and didn’t start the next day.

Right now Woods is penciled in for the Critérium du Dauphiné before the Tour de France.