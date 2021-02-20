Home > News

Michael Woods seizes lead of the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var after Stage 2 victory

Escapee Hugo Houle earns day's combativity award

February 20, 2021

In his second day of racing with new squad Israel Start-up Nation, Michael Woods triumphed in Saturday’s Stage 2 of the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var to pull himself into the race lead, setting up a thrilling final battle with second-place Bauke Mollema on Sunday. Woods was the fastest on a steep, narrow uphill finish.

The Course

The second stage had fewer categorized climbs across its 168.4 km length than Stage 1, where Woods was fourth, but the 1.2 km, 9.6 percent ramp to the finish at the end of a 31-km circuit in Fayence would challenge the riders and likely result in a new race leader. It was a nice, pre-spring day.

After a couple of failed escapes the day’s breakaway formed with Canadian Hugo Houle in its ranks. Eritrian Biniam Ghirmay of Delko did enough to take over the climber’s jersey at the end of the stage. With 36 km to go the septet held a 3:00 break.

They hit the Mur de Fayence–a preview of the finale–which fragmented the group, leaving a quintet. Behind, the peloton was strung out under the impetus of Trek-Segafredo.

Houle pulls the breakaway towards the final 10 km.

Finally, the breakaway came to heel with 2.4 km remaining. Houle would be given the day’s combativity award.

Greg van Avermaet led onto the Mur de Fayence. The riders followed the accelerations, looking to position themselves for the hairpin turn. Woods was second with 500 metres remaining. The Canadian hit the gas with 300 metres to go, riding Jhonathan Narvaez and Mollema off his wheel. He stayed clear to win by a two seconds over Mollema and pull on the leader’s jersey.

Sunday’s 136 km course contains three Cat. 1 climbs, the last of which peaks with 30 km to go, but there are uncategorized climbs before the finish.

2021 Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var, Stage 2
1) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) 4:16:54
2) Bauke Mollema (The Netherlands/Trek-Segafredo) +0:02
3) Jhonathan Narvaez (Colombia/Ineos Grenadiers) s.t.

2021 Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var GC
1) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) 9:07:15
2) Bauke Mollema (The Netherlands/Trek-Segafredo) +0:01
3) David Gaudu (France/Groupama-FDJ) +0:06