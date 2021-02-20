Michael Woods seizes lead of the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var after Stage 2 victory

In his second day of racing with new squad Israel Start-up Nation, Michael Woods triumphed in Saturday’s Stage 2 of the Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var to pull himself into the race lead, setting up a thrilling final battle with second-place Bauke Mollema on Sunday. Woods was the fastest on a steep, narrow uphill finish.

🍾VICTORY🍾 Michael Woods storms up the wall in Fayence to take the first win for the team in 2021! Bravo @rusty_woods! Bravo team! #YallaISN

🇫🇷 #Tour0683 pic.twitter.com/CxZbuDZpFY — Israel Start-Up Nation / Israel Cycling Academy (@TeamIsraelSUN) February 20, 2021

The Course

The second stage had fewer categorized climbs across its 168.4 km length than Stage 1, where Woods was fourth, but the 1.2 km, 9.6 percent ramp to the finish at the end of a 31-km circuit in Fayence would challenge the riders and likely result in a new race leader. It was a nice, pre-spring day.

Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var 2021 – Stage 2:

🚲 168.4km

🚩 Fayence

🏁 Fayence

🏔️ 1x Cat 2, 1x Cat 3

📈 3090m

☀️ 12°C, clear sky Route: https://t.co/7hIpOGuUfa pic.twitter.com/p7DCxEUpJp — La Flamme Rouge (@laflammerouge16) February 20, 2021

After a couple of failed escapes the day’s breakaway formed with Canadian Hugo Houle in its ranks. Eritrian Biniam Ghirmay of Delko did enough to take over the climber’s jersey at the end of the stage. With 36 km to go the septet held a 3:00 break.

💠 #Tour0683 Amazing effort by @HugoHoule in today’s breakaway!

🏁35km to go and still three minutes in front of the bunch. 📷 @GettySport pic.twitter.com/KhCFcoyFdU — Astana – Premier Tech (@AstanaPremTech) February 20, 2021

They hit the Mur de Fayence–a preview of the finale–which fragmented the group, leaving a quintet. Behind, the peloton was strung out under the impetus of Trek-Segafredo.

Finally, the breakaway came to heel with 2.4 km remaining. Houle would be given the day’s combativity award.

Greg van Avermaet led onto the Mur de Fayence. The riders followed the accelerations, looking to position themselves for the hairpin turn. Woods was second with 500 metres remaining. The Canadian hit the gas with 300 metres to go, riding Jhonathan Narvaez and Mollema off his wheel. He stayed clear to win by a two seconds over Mollema and pull on the leader’s jersey.

Sunday’s 136 km course contains three Cat. 1 climbs, the last of which peaks with 30 km to go, but there are uncategorized climbs before the finish.

2021 Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var, Stage 2

1) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) 4:16:54

2) Bauke Mollema (The Netherlands/Trek-Segafredo) +0:02

3) Jhonathan Narvaez (Colombia/Ineos Grenadiers) s.t.

2021 Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var GC

1) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) 9:07:15

2) Bauke Mollema (The Netherlands/Trek-Segafredo) +0:01

3) David Gaudu (France/Groupama-FDJ) +0:06