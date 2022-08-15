Michael Woods targeting Vuelta a España top-10 in fourth career start

Michael Woods has won two stages of the Vuelta a España, and on Monday Israel-Premier Tech tagged him as its GC team leader for the final Grand Tour of the season. This will be Woods’ fourth Vuelta, his most out of the three Grand Tours. He’ll be the lone Canadian in the race.

We're ready to play multiple cards at @lavuelta! Meet the team taking on the final Grand Tour of the season 👇 🇳🇿 Patrick Bevin

🇮🇹 Alessandro De Marchi

🇮🇱 Itamar Einhorn

🇬🇧 Chris Froome

🇮🇱 Omer Goldstein

🇳🇴 Carl Fredrik Hagen

🇿🇦 Daryl Impey

🇨🇦 Michael Woods#LaVuelta22 pic.twitter.com/Uxct8VqrEj — Israel – Premier Tech / Israel Cycling Academy (@IsraelPremTech) August 15, 2022

You can watch the 77th Vuelta a España at FloBikes.

In a press release, IPT Sports Director Oscar Guerrero said, “Mike has finished in the top ten overall in the past and this is the goal again this year. Out of the three Grand Tours, the Vuelta is definitely the one that suits him best in terms of the climbs and the stage profiles and I think we will see a great race from him.” Chris Froome is also assailing the mountainous course.

Woods’ last two Grand Tours, both Tours de France, have been DNF’s. In 2019 he climbed off the bike before Stage 19 to prepare for the Tokyo Olympic Games, and this July he had to abandon because of a COVID-19 positive.

Woods won Stage 19 of the 2018 Vuelta and Stage 7 of the 2020 edition. His 7th place on GC in the 2017 Vuelta is his highest Grand Tour spot.

Rusty is slated for Il Lombardia, the last Monument of the season, on October 8.