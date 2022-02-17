Michael Woods tells the roller coaster tale of his Ruta del Sol stomach bug

Michael Woods took to Instagram on Thursday to brief fans about the stomach bug that first yanked him out of the Israel-Premier Tech lineup for the Ruta del Sol, then relented to allow him back into the race and then rallied once more to force him not to start Thursday’s Stage 2.

On his Instagram account Rusty offered “photo evidence” that he did indeed race the first stage of Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista del Sol between Ubrique and Iznájar where he placed 37th.

Woods said he caught the stomach bug on Monday morning, couldn’t handle the drive to the airport with teammate and compatriot Guillaume Boivin and finally called his directors and coach to tell them it was a no go.

But then came a revival: “I got some food in me and slept a ton, and the next day while walking around Andorra La Vella, I thought ‘why am I not doing this race?’ So, I found a 9:30 PM flight booked it, drove down the mountain, caught the flight and arrived at the race hotel at 1AM the morning of stage 1.”

Even though Woods finished in the front group of peloton, he didn’t have a good day. “I suffered all day”, he said, “couldn’t eat sufficiently and after the stage the old stomach bug reared it’s ugly head.”

On Thursday UAE-Team Emirates’ Alessandro Covi took the win and race lead. The top Canadian was Alexander Cataford in 58th.

Vuelta a Andalucia, Stage 2. Alessandro Covi took second win in six days. And also he was strongest yesterday and would have triumphed without breakaway. Seems to be a breakthrough season going on. #68RdS pic.twitter.com/N7wAZ18ZGM — ammattipyöräily (@ammattipyoraily) February 17, 2022

Woods said his next competition is another short stage race in Spain, the Gran Camiño, starting next Thursday.