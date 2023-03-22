Michigan police charged with assault after stopping a cyclist for riding without lights

Three Michigan police officers are being charged with assault after stopping a cyclist for not using lights.

State troopers Justin Simpson and Ryan Fitzko were charged with misdemeanour assault and battery. Cody Lukas has been charged with the same, as well as a charge of misconduct.

The incident took place in Owosso, Michigan on August 24, 2022. The Miichigan State Police Department released dashcam footage of the shocking altercation. In the video, police approach the rider, claiming he was cycling in the middle of the road. However, this was incorrect.

“A few things, man. You’re in the middle of the road, you don’t have lights on your bike,” one of the officers says.

In the video, the man then starts to ride away slowly. The officers rush after him and tackle him. They then taser the cyclist and eventually arrest him for “resisting and obstructing police.” He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

As he was being assaulted, the rider yelled: “Are you fucking kidding me? For lights on a bike?” He was later taken to hospital.

The Michigan State Police commented on the matter in a statement.

“The use of excessive force by a Michigan State Police trooper against anyone is unacceptable and inexcusable. In this department, we have zero tolerance for police officers who engage in criminal misconduct. Policing is a privilege bestowed upon those who swear an oath to uphold the constitution and protect the public’s safety, and it is incumbent on every officer, and those who lead police officers, to hold themselves and those around them accountable for their conduct.”