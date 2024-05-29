Miguel Ángel López banned for 4 years

On Wednesday The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announced a decision regarding Colombian rider Miguel Ángel López.

The UCI Anti-Doping Tribunal has found Miguel Ángel López guilty of an anti-doping rule violation for the use and possession of a prohibited substance (Menotropin) during the 2022 Giro d’Italia, resulting in a four-year suspension. This suspension began on 25 July 25 2023 and will last until July 25 2027, in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and UCI Anti-Doping Rules.

The disciplinary proceedings were initiated following an investigation by the International Testing Agency (ITA), based on evidence from the Spanish Guardia Civil and the Spanish Anti-Doping Organisation (CELAD) as part of Operation “Ilex” concerning Dr. Marcos Maynar.

Colombian cyclist Miguel Ángel López was provisionally suspended in 2022. That followed evidence from the investigation that linked López to Maynar, accused of drug trafficking. López’s former team, Astana Qazaqstan, terminated his contract in July of the same year over that association.

Menotropin is a Prohibited Substance under class S2.2 (Peptide Hormones and their releasing factors) of the Prohibited List which is overseen by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

In athletes, menotropin can help in several ways:

1. Hormone regulation: Menotropin can influence the production of testosterone in males. Increased testosterone levels can enhance muscle mass, strength, and recovery, giving athletes a physical advantage.

2. Recovery and endurance: Higher testosterone levels can also aid in quicker recovery from intense physical activity, reducing fatigue and allowing athletes to train harder and longer.

3. Red blood cell production: Although not its primary function, an increase in LH can stimulate the production of red blood cells, improving oxygen delivery to muscles.