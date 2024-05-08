Mike Woods and Riley Pickrell injury update

Mike Woods and Riley Pickrell both took a spill during Stage 5 of the Giro d’Italia, and their team has provided an update on the IPT riders’s injuries.

The Canadians faced a challenging stretch during the last 40 km of Wednesday’s fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia. Pickrell suffered a bloody crash, while his teammate Woods got involved in another accident just 10 km later. Pickrell went down alongside four other cyclists, resulting in a cut on his forehead that prompted him to remove his helmet. A member of the team car provided initial care for his injury, allowing Pickrell to continue riding.

According to a post from Israel – Premier Tech, Woods’ injuries were mostly road rash. He also had also had bruises on his right knee, elbow and back. Pickrell has a contusion on his nose that needed stitches.

According to the statement, both riders will be again examined in the morning to ensure they are good to go for Stage 6.

Stage 5 was won by Frenchman Benjamin Thomas. He was part of a four-man breakaway that managed to stay ahead of a charging bunch. The finish was expected to be contested by the sprints. However, the escape stayed clear by just 11 seconds.