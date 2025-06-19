Mike Woods: Cycling is a cruel, cruel sport

We’ve written many times before on the (web)pages of Canadian Cycling Magazine that cycling can be a sport of highs and lows. Just recently, during the women’s Tour of Britain, Mara Roldan experienced what a tough thing it is to be a pro cyclist. Just a day after winning Stage 2—her first WorldTour victory—she was involved in a brutal crash that resulted in a broken femur.

She now has a long recovery ahead of her. Roldan, in her debut pro season after two strong rides, rode her heart out in a terrific performance. But just 24 hours later, during a stage marked by wet roads, she crashed and was sent to hospital for emergency surgery.

Comeback race in Switzerland

Woods had a bad crash—although not as severe as Roldan’s—that sidelined his season. On his 12th race day of 2025, he crashed out of the Milano-Torino. Later in the day, Israel-Premier Tech confirmed that Woods had suffered a non-displaced fracture of his left clavicle that required surgery.

Several months after rehab and training, including an altitude camp, he was back in the action at the Tour de Suisse. The day after a strong ride where he was in the mix—finishing 12th, and 22nd overall—he was forced to abandon. This time, it wasn’t due to a crash, but sickness.

“Cycling is a cruel, cruel sport. For the 2nd time this year I came off of a great altitude camp, in great form, only to abandon the first race post. This time it was due to a lung infection. It’s tough to end my time in the national champ jersey this way, but I have some big races on the horizon. Hopefully the bad luck stops here,” he posted on Instagram.

Woods was not set to defend his unique maple leaf kit, as the plan was to do the Tour de France, which is just weeks away. Hopefully the 38-year-old pro can turn things around, as it’s always a joy to see the talented climber race up those tough climbs of the French Grand Tour.

So yes, the lows can be very low for a pro cyclist—but sometimes, that’s exactly what makes the good moments so, so special.