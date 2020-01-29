Mike Woods welcomes baby girl

Mike Woods and Elly Woods have just welcomed a new family member. The birth of their daughter, Max (Maxine) Jacquelyn Woods, was announced by Woods early Jan 29 on Instagram. The Milano-Torino winner was training in Girona only two days prior to the baby’s birth, but it seems he was able to rush home just in time to welcome his daughter to the world.



The congratulatory comments have already started pouring in. Trek-Segafredo cyclist Koen de Kort commented, “Congrats mate 👌” and fellow Canadian cyclist Rob Britton of Rally cycling team commented, “Amazing bro. So happy for both of you!”

Woods has been planning a move to Chelsea, Que., just across the Ottawa River from the nation’s capital, though he likely won’t be spending much time in Canada this summer. His team, Education First, has a packed schedule of races planned for the season. Woods has been training hard for the coming season, racking up more than 3, 000 km in Girona the past month.

A family of athletes

The 33-year-old ex-runner is the only person to have broken a four minute running mile and completed the Tour de France. His cycling career began after a recurring stress fracture in his left foot caused him to quit running. Elly Woods is also a runner and cyclist, and works as director of operations at Mile2Marathon Coaching, a coaching service founded by her husband. With the combined sporting genes of these two athletes, baby Max will likely be a force to be reckoned with.