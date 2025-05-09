Home > News

Mikel Landa medical update after brutal crash at Giro

The Souda Quick-Step rider DNFed out of the Giro d’Italia after Stage 1

Mikel Landa medical update after brutal crash at Giro Photo by: screenshot
May 9, 2025
It was a rough first day for Basque climber Mikel Landa of Soudal Quick-Step at the Giro d’Italia.

Competing in his eighth Giro, Landa went down hard in a corner just 5 km from the finish, as the peloton barreled toward the stage’s final destination in Tirana.


According to the team, Landa was immediately taken to hospital, where “examinations and a CT scan revealed that Mikel had suffered a stable fracture of the the 11th thoracic vertebra.”

The statement said this will require the 35-year-old to remain in a stable lying position for an extended period.

Landa is expected to remain in hospital overnight, after which the team will conduct further assessments and develop a plan for his return home.

The Giro d’Italia continues on Saturday with a 13.7-km TT.