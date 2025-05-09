Mikel Landa medical update after brutal crash at Giro

It was a rough first day for Basque climber Mikel Landa of Soudal Quick-Step at the Giro d’Italia.

Competing in his eighth Giro, Landa went down hard in a corner just 5 km from the finish, as the peloton barreled toward the stage’s final destination in Tirana.

Poor Bramati witnessing this again. Remco 2020 Lombardia / Landa 2025 Giro Poor Landa with stable fracture of the Th 11 vertebra. This will require Mikel to remain in a stable lying position for an extended period of time. #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/cOasBy3sfq — Lukáš Ronald Lukács (@lucasaganronald) May 9, 2025



According to the team, Landa was immediately taken to hospital, where “examinations and a CT scan revealed that Mikel had suffered a stable fracture of the the 11th thoracic vertebra.”

The statement said this will require the 35-year-old to remain in a stable lying position for an extended period.

Landa is expected to remain in hospital overnight, after which the team will conduct further assessments and develop a plan for his return home.

The Giro d’Italia continues on Saturday with a 13.7-km TT.