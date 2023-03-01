Milan Menten breaks shoulder in victory salute at Le Samyn

Milan Menten (Lotto-Dstny) took a huge win at Le Samyn, but it was more painful than most races. When he celebrated his win at the sem-classic, the Belgian dislocated his shoulder.

“This is a dream,” Menten, 26 said to Sporza after his win. “I had to celebrate and shout ‘ouch’ at the same time. That wasn’t the only drama in the finish. Kasper Asgreen (Soudal–Quick-Step) crashed in the finale. A spokesperson for his team said that he will need a few days to recover. The Dutchman suffered a contusion of his scapula and ligaments in his shoulder, as well as multiple wounds on his body.

The 1.1 race, a 209 km event from Quaregnon to Dour, Belgium was full of attacks and crashes, with a greatly reduced peloton coming to the line.

After he won the sprint over Hugo Hofstetter (Team Arkéa Samsic) he “cheered a little crazy” causing his shoulder to pop out.

“I braked as quickly as possible with my other hand and pushed everything into place. I now know how to do that, because it has happened before,” Menten explained.

Thankfully, the rider is feeling OK.

“My shoulder? A bit stiff, still,” he laughed.

Check out his win below.