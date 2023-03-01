Milan Menten breaks shoulder in victory salute at Le Samyn
Rider punched the air a little too hard
Milan Menten (Lotto-Dstny) took a huge win at Le Samyn, but it was more painful than most races. When he celebrated his win at the sem-classic, the Belgian dislocated his shoulder.
“This is a dream,” Menten, 26 said to Sporza after his win. “I had to celebrate and shout ‘ouch’ at the same time. That wasn’t the only drama in the finish. Kasper Asgreen (Soudal–Quick-Step) crashed in the finale. A spokesperson for his team said that he will need a few days to recover. The Dutchman suffered a contusion of his scapula and ligaments in his shoulder, as well as multiple wounds on his body.
The 1.1 race, a 209 km event from Quaregnon to Dour, Belgium was full of attacks and crashes, with a greatly reduced peloton coming to the line.
After he won the sprint over Hugo Hofstetter (Team Arkéa Samsic) he “cheered a little crazy” causing his shoulder to pop out.
“I braked as quickly as possible with my other hand and pushed everything into place. I now know how to do that, because it has happened before,” Menten explained.
Thankfully, the rider is feeling OK.
“My shoulder? A bit stiff, still,” he laughed.
Check out his win below.
"Gran victoria de Milan Menten (Lotto Dstny)" El belga se impuso este martes al esprint en la "G.P Le Samyn" en una llegada que picaba hacia arriba y logrando atravesar la meta como un cohete por delante del francés Hugo Hofstetter (Arkea) y del belga Edward Theuns (Trek).😍🔥👍 pic.twitter.com/bB2kKtyUDq
