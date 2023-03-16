Milan-San Remo: Derek Gee to make Monument debut

Canada’s Derek Gee, who finished Tirreno-Adriatico on Sunday, will stay in Italy to race his first career Monument, Milan-San Remo, on Saturday, Israel-Premier Tech announced on Thursday. Joining Gee will be Hugo Houle, racing his fifth La Classicissima di primavera and 27th Monument.

Gee has displayed consistent early-season form. After coming 34th in the Tour Down Under, where he placed 14th in the time trial, and 43rd in the UAE Tour, he finished 41st in Tirreno-Adriatico.

Milan-San Remo is a marathon of a race at 294 km, around six and a half hours of effort. The final 60 km contain the three Capi, the Cipressa and the decisive Poggio before the road plunges down past the greenhouses to finish on the Via Roma.

Last year Matej Mohorič (Slovenia/Bahrain-Victorious) famously utilized a dropper post to descend the Poggio and win the day’s flowers in San Remo.

Gee has the Classic Brugge-De Panne and WorldTour E3 Saxo Classic penciled in as his next competitions, while Houle will join Gee at E3 Saxo Classic on March 24.