Miles Teller to play Gino Bartali in biopic

Miles Teller (Top Gun, Whiplash) will play the legendary cyclist Gino Bartali in Bartali, according to Deadline. The film was announced at the European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin.

E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (Free Solo, Nyad) will direct the film about Bartali, who became a hero in Italy after winning the 1938 Tour de France. However, like all of Europe, his career was interrupted by WWII. He would return to competition in 1948 at 34.

WWII hero

There was much more to Bartali’s life than bikes. During the war, the Italian secretly worked with the underground resistance, riding across northern Italy to transport counterfeit IDs hidden in his bike. These documents helped Jews escape to Switzerland, saving hundreds of lives. His noble actions were only revealed after his death. In December 2010, it was revealed that Bartali had sheltered a Jewish family in his cellar, putting his own life in grave danger. Throughout his life, Bartali kept his secret actions hidden, never speaking about his efforts to protect those being persecuted during the Holocaust.

“The moment we read Karen’s script, we knew this was a film we had to make. It captures everything we love about storytelling – it’s about bravery. It’s about perseverance and, ultimately, about what it means to have moral courage,” Vasarhelyi and Chin said. “With Miles attached to star in the title role, we know this epic tale will leave audiences hopeful, energized, and inspired by Gino’s story.”

Teller said: “I’m so excited to join this incredible project and bring Gino Bartali’s inspiring story to life. He wasn’t just a cycling legend—he was a true hero who risked his own safety to help those who needed it most. Can’t wait for audiences to see the courage and heart behind his journey.”

Return to racing

After returning to competition, Bartali would win one more Tour de France in 1948. Among his palmarès, he also won the Giro d’Italia three times (1936, 1937, 1946). He took the 1935 Tour of the Basque Country and the 1946 and 1947 Tour de Suisse titles.

Bartali also triumphed in the 1949 Tour de Romandie and had significant success in one-day races and Classics, winning the national road race championships four times (1935, 1937, 1940, 1952). He also dominated the Giro di Lombardia, securing victories in 1936, 1939, and 1940, and won Milan–San Remo four times (1939, 1940, 1947, 1950). During his storied career, he had a longstanding rivalry with the great Fausto Coppi.

Bartali died in 2000 from a heart attack. The Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) declared two days of mourning after his death.