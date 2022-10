Mitchell and Genest lead the way for Team Canada at track world championships

The 2022 UCI Track Cycling World Championships run this week from October 12 to 16 in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, and Team Canada is sending a big squad. Leading the way will be the most successful board rollers over the past couple of years, Kelsey Mitchell and Lauriane Genest.

The Olympic Games medalists will both be in the individual sprint, team sprint, keirin and time trail. Mitchell was the only Canadian to medal in last year’s world championships in Roubaix, France. Recently at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Mitchell took a silver in the individual sprint, bronze in the keirin and silver in the team sprint along with Genest and Sarah Orban.

Also winning a medal in Birmingham was Maggie Coles-Lyster, who’ll have a heavy schedule of team pursuit, madison, omnium, points race and scratch race this week.

In August Carson Mattern won rainbow jerseys in individual pursuit and omnium at the Junior Track Cycling World Championships in Israel. He’ll be taking on the team pursuit and individual pursuit in France.

Nick Wammes and Ryan Dodyk are Canada’s male individual sprinters. They’ll also contest the team sprint along with Tyler Rorke.

You can watch the 2022 UCI Track Cycling World Championships at FloBikes.

Women’s Endurance

Erin Atwell (Team Pursuit)

Maggie Coles-Lyster (Team Pursuit, Madison, Omnium, Points Race, Scratch Race)

Sarah Van Dam (Team Pursuit, Individual Pursuit, Madison, Elimination)

Ruby West (Team Pursuit, Individual Pursuit)

Women’s Sprint

Jackie Boyle (Keirin)

Lauriane Genest (Team Sprint, Sprint, Keirin, Time Trial)

Kelsey Mitchell (Team Sprint, Sprint, Keirin, Time Trial)

Sarah Orban (Team Sprint, Sprint, Keirin)

Men’s Endurance

Dylan Bibic (Team Pursuit, Madison, Elimination, Omnium, Scratch Race)

Evan Burtnik (Team Pursuit)

Chris Ernst (Team Pursuit, Individual Pursuit)

Mathias Guillemette (Team Pursuit, Madison, Points Race)

Carson Mattern (Team Pursuit, Individual Pursuit)

Sean Richardson (Team Pursuit)

Men’s Sprint

Ryan Dodyk (Team Sprint, Sprint, Time Trial)

James Hedgcock (Keirin, Time Trial)

Tyler Rorke (Team Sprint)

Nick Wammes (Team Sprint, Sprint)