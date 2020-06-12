Mitchelton-Scott to become Manuela Fundación for remainder of 2020 season

Australian WorldTour squad Mitchelton-Scott announced Friday that both the men’s and women’s team’s title sponsor for the remainder of the 2020 season will be Spanish non-profit Manuela Fundación. The deal lasts through 2021.

📰 NEWS 📰 "…the significance of this long-term deal is not lost on us…" – team owner Gerry Ryan. Manuela Fundación signs with GreenEDGE Cycling to secure team's future. New name and jersey to be launched with season re-start next month. MORE 🔗 https://t.co/7v1BJ5ZnyK pic.twitter.com/pKQQMs6FJF — Mitchelton-SCOTT (@MitcheltonSCOTT) June 12, 2020

The team has been called Michelton-Scott since 2018, Svein Tuft’s last season with the squad. Before that the outfit was Orica-Scott, Orica-BikeExchange in 2016 when Christian Meier was still with the team, and Orica-GreenEdge from 2012 to 2015.

Manuela Fundación is a brand new Spanish social work organization set to launch on October 4, run by Francisco Huertas and Maria Angustias González and bankrolled by Huertas’s funds. Huertas is from Granada and made his money in construction. His company Hufrago was a sponsor of soccer team Granada CF in the 2000s, but not a shirt sponsor.

In a press release team owner Garry Ryan said, “After an unsettling and uncertain period, particularly in recent months, we are thrilled to have the support of Mr. Francisco Huertas and the Manuela Fundación to ensure our future in 2021 and beyond.”

The proposed uniforms are a delight of navy blue and lavender purple, with the foundation’s winged logo fore and aft to make Simon and Adam Yates and Esteban Chaves look like climbing angels.