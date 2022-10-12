Mixed results for Canada on Day 1 of track world championships

Wednesday’s first day of the 2022 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, saw some mixed results for Team Canada.

You can watch the 2022 UCI Track Cycling World Championships at FloBikes.

The five-day event kicked off with women’s team pursuit qualifying. A crack squad comprised of Erin Atwell, Maggie Coles-Lyster, Sarah Van Dam and Ruby West posted the 7th best time. The quartet will match up against the Netherlands in Round One on Thursday.

First round ready 👊 The women's Team Pursuit started off the morning on 🔥 finishing in 7️⃣th during qualification rounds and will advance to the first round! Tune into @flobikes tomorrow to watch them fly 🚀 📸 @cdncyclist pic.twitter.com/u5MsiMEM7T — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) October 12, 2022

The Canadian men didn’t fare as well in their team pursuit qualifying, missing the first round by 1.24 seconds.

There was hope that things would go well for Lauriane Genest, Kelsey Mitchell and Sarah Orban in the women’s team sprint. Last year the same trio was relegated in its first round agains Japan after posting the third fastest time in qualifying. On Wednesday the threesome placed eighth in qualifying but couldn’t get past top qualifiers Germany, who would win gold later in the day.

Again, Canada qualified with the eighth best time, this time in the men’s team sprint. Ryan Dodyk, Tyler Rorke and Nick Wammes couldn’t advance past fastest qualifiers Australia. The Aussies nabbed the gold.

The only individual Canadian competing on Wedneday was Maggie Coles-Lyster, who shook out her legs after the team pursuit and ran down ninth out of 20 athletes in the women’s scratch race.

On Thursday James Hedgcock follows the derny in the keirin; Genest, Mitchell and Orban start their individual sprint journey; van dam goes after the elimination race medals and Dylan Bibic gets busy in the mens’ scratch race.