Moncton removes bike lanes after complaints from motorists

The City of Moncton is preparing to remove a short bike lane along St. George Boulevard, a decision that’s frustrating many local cyclists. The lane, added just last year at the intersection of St. George and Wellington Avenue, was part of Moncton’s broader active transportation plan. But the redesign came at the cost of a dedicated left-turn lane for cars — a trade-off that hasn’t been well received by some drivers.

Driver complaints

“Moncton has not been able to really get used to this intersection,” said Leslie Tse, the city’s active transportation co-ordinator, in an interview with CBC’s Information Morning Moncton. She noted that although similar setups exist elsewhere in the city, this one didn’t gain traction. “So it’s been determined that we’re going to revert it back to its initial configuration.”

The revised layout will still attempt to accommodate cyclists by diverting them for just one block rather than two. But it effectively removes a protected lane at a key intersection. “Some cyclists will choose to maybe jump onto the sidewalk for that short transition,” Tse said.

Advocates alarmed at move

Cycling advocates say the change sends the wrong message. “It’s a shame that the city is responding to the concerns of a few drivers,” Calvin Martini, president of the Active Transportation Coalition of Moncton, told the CBC. “I just hate to see the city give in for the sake of a few seconds of convenience.”

Martini said his group is encouraging members to contact councillors and voice their concerns.

Despite this setback, Moncton officials say their long-term commitment to cycling infrastructure remains intact. Plans are underway for a multi-use path along St. George and new safety features, like bollards, to better separate bikes from vehicles near Centennial Park.

The situation is similar to a trend in other parts of the country. In Alberta, there is a push to remove bike lanes in Edmonton and Calgary. In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford has waged a lengthy battle to do the same in Toronto, as well as restrict municipalities decisions to implement new ones.