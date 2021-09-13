Monday roundup: Canada’s new road champions, track and more

It was a big weekend for Canadian road cyclists competing at the national championships in Beacue Qc., with time trial and road races running from Friday to Sunday.

Meanwhile, in Cali, Colombia Canada’s track squad took home a hefty pile of medals at the final round of the Tissot Nations Cup.

To round off the weekend, Cycling Canada announced the 19 cyclists that will race at the World Championships, which kick off next weekend.

National champs

Cyclists competed in paracycling, junior and elite category road events from Sept. 10-12 for the 2021 Canadian road cycling championships. The races kicked off on Friday with individual time trials, where Alison Jackson (Liv Cycling) and Hugo Houle (Astana-Premier Tech) took the Elite category wins. Read more…

Time trial results

T1-2 Women & Men: 1- Louis-Albert Corriveau Jolin 2- Michael Shetler 3- Thuy Do

H1-5 Women & Men: 1- Charles Moreau 2- Joey Desjardins 3- Matthew Kinnie

C1-5 Women & C1-3 Men: 1- Marie-Claude Molnar 2- Catharine Konopelky 3- Adam Purdy

Tandem: 1- Lowell Taylor & Ed Veal 2- Carla Shibley & Meghan Lemisky 3- Benoit Lalumière Cloutier & Maximilien Moreau

C4-5 Men: 1- Piotr Czyzowicz 2- Lachlan Hotchkiss

Junior Women: 1- Jazmine Lavergne 2- Pénélope Primeau 3- Mairen Lawson

Junior Men: 1- Leonard Peloquin 2- Campbell Parish 3- Gavin Hadfield

U23 Women: 1- Laurie Jussaume 2- Ruby West 3- Dana Gilligan

U23 Men: 1- Tristan Jussaume 2- Ethan Sittlington 3- Carson Miles

Elite Women: 1- Alison Jackson 2- Marie-Soleil Blais 3- Gillian Ellsay

Elite Men: 1- Hugo Houle 2- Alec Cowan 3- Derek Gee

Road race

In the men’s elite/U23 race only 39 of 113 riders finished the gruelling 199 km road race. Guillaume Boivin (Israel Start-up Nation) took the win and Carson Miles earned the U23 men’s title. Read more…

Junior riders Elissa Proulx (Team Quebec) and Jérôme Gauthier (Team Quebec) are the new junior national champions.

On Sunday, nine paracylists were awarded their maple leaf jersey and a bottle of maple syrup to enjoy for recovery. Following the para-events and the men’s junior race, the elite/U23 women’s race was delayed, which meant a number of women off the back of the race were pulled due to safety concerns when the sun started to set (30 of 51 women crossed the line.) Alison Jackson(Liv Cycling) took the win and Ruby West became the U23 champion. Read more…

C4-5 Women: 1- Marie-Claude Molnar

C1-5 Men: 1- Alexandre Hayward 2- Lachlan Hotchkiss

T1-2 Men & Women: 1- Louis-Albert Corriveau-Jolin 2- Thuy Do

H1-5 Women & H1-2 Men: 1- Kara Douville 2- Matthew Kinnie

H3-5 Men: 1- Mark Ledo 2- Charles Moreau 3- Joey Desjardins

Tandem Women: 1-Carla Shibley & Meghan Leminski

Tandem Men: 1- Lowell Taylor & Ed Veal 2- Daniel Chalifour & Jean-Michel Lachance 3- Mathieu Croteau-Daigle & Michel Jean

Junior Men: 1- Jérôme Gauthier 2- Charles Duquette 3- Luke Hubner

U23 Women: 1- Ruby West 2- Laury Milette 3- Florence Normand

Elite Women: 1- Alison Jackson 2- Maghalie Rochette 3- Sara Poidevin

Junior Women: 1- Elissa Proulx 2- Mathilde Huot 3- Jazmine Lavergne

U23 Men: 1- Carson Miles 2- Thomas Schellenberg 3- Eric Inkster

Elite Men: 1- Guillaume Boivin 2- Antoine Duchesne 3- Derek Gee

Nations cup

Canada’s NextGen track cyclists kicked off the first day of the Track Nations Cup in Cali, Colombia by winning four medals. Erin Attwell, Ngaire Barraclough, Lily Plante and Sarah van Dam took gold in the women’s team pursuit. Hugo Barrette Ryan Dodyk and Nick Wammes also stood at the top of the podium, winning the men’s team sprint.

Michael Foley, Mathias Guillemette, Jackson Kinniburgh, Sean Richardson and Ethan Ogrodniczuk took silver in the men’s team pursuit and Erin Attwell, Jackie Boyle and Sarah Orban rounded off the medal count with a bronze in the women’s team sprint.

The next day Sarah Orban grabbed a fifth medal for the Canadians, winning bronze in the women’s sprint.