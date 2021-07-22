Montréal bids to host the 2026 UCI Road World Championships

Cycling Canada announced on Thursday that it’s collaborating with Événements GPCQM, promoter of the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal, and the Fédération québécoise des sports cyclistes (FQSC) to host the 2026 UCI Road World Championships in Montréal.

Montréal first hosted the Worlds, the first non-European event, in 1974. The last time Canada hosted the Worlds was Hamilton 2003 where Igor Astarloa and Susanne Ljundskog earned the elite road race titles and David Millar and Joane Somarriba took the elite chrono titles.

The road courses would include Park Avenue, Jeanne‐Mance Park, Mount Royal, Olympic Park, Jean‐Drapeau Park and the Old Port.

Besides Cycling Canada, Événements GPCQM, the UCI and FQSC, the event’s financial and technical partners would be the City of Montréal, the governments of Quebec and Canada, and Tourisme Montréal.

Pierre Laflamme, the President of Cycling Canada, said, “We are pleased to propose to the Union Cycliste Internationale that Canada and the city of Montréal host the UCI Road World Championships. Canada and Québec have a rich history of hosting international cycling events and we would be honoured to host the UCI Road World Championships and UCI World Congress in 2026, on the 50th anniversary of the Montréal Summer Olympic Games. We believe that, along with the Événements GPCQM team, the FQSC, the City of Montréal and our government partners, we have assembled the winning conditions for a prestigious bid to the UCI to host what is one of the world’s biggest single‐sport competitions, in any discipline.”

The host city for the 2026 Road World Championships will be announced on September 24 at the UCI Congress in Belgium, held in the middle of this year’s Flanders region Worlds, which run September 18 to 26.