Montreal BIXI adds temporary drop-off stations for November riders

Good news for Montrealers who use a BIXI to get around.

Montréal’s bike-share system is extending its reach this month to help residents keep rolling as the weather turns.

To meet local cyclist’s needs during November, BIXI Montréal is adding temporary drop-off stations in high-traffic areas between Nov. 1 and 28, the service announced on its website.

The extra docks are meant to ease pressure at popular hubs as commuters continue to rely on bikes despite shorter days and cooler temperatures.

The added locations include downtown, Plateau-Mont-Royal, and key transit connections across the city. You can check the full list and station status in real time on the BIXI app or at bixi.com.

BIXI encourages users to confirm docking lights and sounds before leaving a bike, especially during busier evening hours. With winter service beginning soon, the city says these pop-up depots are a bridge between the regular season and the upcoming year-round operations.

For more details and station maps, visit bixi.com.