Montreal cyclists to hold ‘people’s inauguration’ of Henri-Bourassa bike path

As Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada’s new city administration talks about possible reductions along the Henri-Bourassa mobility corridor, Montreal’s cycling community is gearing up to fight back — peacefully, but with passion.

On Nov, 16 at 11 a.m., Vélorution Montréal is calling on residents to take part in a “citizen inauguration” of the Henri-Bourassa stretch of the Réseau express vélo. The event invites cyclists to “reclaim the lane and fill it, for one morning, with the sound of bells and joyful shouts.”

Participants will first ride along the REV before moving together in a critical mass toward sections of the route still to come. Organizers describe it as a “ride of solidarity,” powered by a shared rhythm of pedalling and purpose.

The group says to “Bring your bikes, your signs, your kids — and your dreams of a city built for life, not just traffic.”

Furthermore, Vélorution Montréal added that “The REV is inaugurated by the people — and the people don’t plan to slow down.”

Before the election, former Montreal mayor Valérie Plante issued a pointed warning to the new one. She urged them not to strip back the city’s hard-won cycling network. Speaking at a mobility convention in Montreal, she said any attempt to roll back bike lanes would undermine years of progress. “I’m really crossing my fingers we keep moving forward — not backward. That would be terrible,” she said.

Before getting elected,the new mayor said if she won she would review all of Montreal’s cycling lanes within 100 days of taking office, promising to improve safety or remove those deemed ‘hazardous.’

Montrealers elected Martinez Ferrada ten days ago. She has been heavily critical of the Henri-Bourrassa project during her campaign.

To learn more about the event, you can check out their Facebook page.