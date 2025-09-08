Montreal cyclists to stage die-in to protest traffic violence

On Tuesday, a critical mass ride will depart in Montreal after a tragedy on Sunday.

It is the same location where a 31-year-old cyclist was killed by a truck driver on Sunday. The collision occurred at Avenue du Parc and Bernard. The investigation is ongoing, and the motorist is cooperating with police. A die-in is a form of protest where participants lie down, often pretending to be dead. The point of the protest is to draw attention to a social or political issue–in this case road violence to cyclists. The ride leaves from Saint-Denis and Duluth at 4:45 PM

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented on the tragic news on Sunday:

“I was devastated to learn of the tragic death of a cyclist on Parc Avenue. I want to offer my most sincere condolences to her loved ones and family. This accident reminds us that we must go even further to secure our streets. And continue to implement measures to protect cyclists and pedestrians,” she said.

Following the ride, participants will stage a die-in at approximately 5:15 p.m. to remember victims and demand stronger measures to protect road users.

The action also coincides with the unveiling of a new section of the Réseau Express Vélo (REV), dedicated to Robert “Bicycle Bob” Silverman, a pioneering cycling activist and co-founder of Monde à bicyclette, who organised die-ins from the 1970s through the 1990s.