Montreal group calls for Israel-Premier Tech to be barred from GP Cyclistes

A Montreal-based human rights organization is asking Mayor Valérie Plante to prevent the Israel-Premier Tech cycling team from competing in the upcoming Grand Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal. The group, Palestinian and Jewish Unity (PAJU), cited the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there as the reason for its request, as reported by the CBC.

In a letter sent to city officials, PAJU’s lawyers argued that allowing the team to participate in the publicly funded events would be “highly harmful and inexplicable.” The letter references Israeli human rights organizations that have described Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide and warned that hosting the team risks complicity in “sportswashing.”

Deadline given to mayor

PAJU, (Palestinian and Jewish Unity) gave city officials a deadline of Tuesday at 4 p.m. to confirm the team’s removal. The lawyers stated that, if the team is not excluded, they are authorized to pursue “any legal recourse deemed appropriate, without further notice or delay.” (It is also unclear whether the mayor has the authority to do so, as such matters fall under the purview of the UCI.)

Israel-Premier Tech’s Israeli -Canadian Sylvan Adams responded to the CBC by saying no comment is necessary. Race organizers declined to comment, and as of Monday afternoon, neither the City of Montreal nor the UCI World Tour had responded to inquiries to the CBC.

IPT sending full squad to Quebec

The team is scheduled to race in Montréal on Sept. 14 and in Québec City two days earlier, part of the WorldTour’s only North American stops this season.

The letter follows multiple protests during the ongoing Vuelta a España. The IPT team avoided crashing during the TTT when multiple protesters unfurled banners and tried to stop them as they hurtled toward the group at 50 km/h. Stage 11 was to finish in Bilbao, but was neutralized due to a large pro-Palestine protest that had assembled.

The TTT protest — which could have severely injured the riders — was denounced by the UCI and Vuelta organizers, as well as IPT. All groups welcomed the right to protest, but not at the safety of the peloton. Meanwhile, several politicians — including the Spanish Foreign Minister — have called for the ProTeam to leave the Vuelta. However, it was also noted (similar to the Montreal situation, that the Spanish government cannot remove the squad, only the UCI.)

The team, in a statement, said it would continue to race, saying if it withdrew, it would create a “dangerous precedent.”

There are also rumours of a large demonstration that risks cancelling the final stage into Madrid. However, Vuelta organizers said that the race will continue as planned.