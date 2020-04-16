More cycling companies working hard to help during COVID-19

Tough times can bring out the best in people. In the cycling industry, numerous brands have stepped up to contribute to the fight against COVID-19. Several brands were impressively quick, providing early support as the threat grew. Since then, companies of all sizes have stepped up to help out.

Here at home, Véloclour is running The Good Food Raffle, with 100 per cent of proceeds going to Toronto’s The Stop. It’s not just health care workers that need help right now. Food banks have seen a huge jump in demand during the crisis, and more Canadians need support to get through the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused personal protective equipment shortages around the world. Smith, Oakely, Bell/Giro, Fox Eyewear and 100% are among the brands that are donating to Goggles for Docs to help support health care workers with PPE equipment. Their years of experience protecting our eyes from sun and wind are being applied to protecting front line workers from COVID-19. Find more information, or donate to Goggles for Docs here.

Arc’teryx is working with Mustang survival and Boardroom Clothing to produce reusable medical gowns for hospitals. The outdoor apparel brand has already delivered 500 gowns in B.C., and plans to produce 30,000 more.

Santa Cruz, Industry Nine, Yeti, Black Diamond and Smith are all using their production facilities to produce PPE parts and masks. Many of the brands are working together to provide materials and time on production machines to produce much-needed masks.

Specialized is giving essential workers in the U.S. bicycles to help them get around safely during the pandemic. Information on that program is here.

Wide range of ways to help during pandemic

Panaracer is pitching in to help race and event promoters, many of whom have had to cancel or postpone events. The tire brand will be paying all sponsorship and event attendance fees. Panaracer will continue its support regardless of whether the races have been cancelled or postponed.

Help from the industry ranges from large efforts to smaller gestures. With many school seasons cancelled, Shotgun Kids Seats is providing a downloadable mountain bike colouring book to help keep young shredders entertained at home.

Small apparel brand Isadore has joined several other apparel brands in making and donating face masks. These help prevent transmission of COVID-19.