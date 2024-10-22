More details emerge in Greater Victoria fondo cyclist death

After a female cyclist in her forties was killed by a motorist during Sunday’s Tripleshot CrossFondo, police are continuing their investigation.

The collision occurred just after 10 a.m. in Saanich, B.C., after she was struck at an intersection. Sgt. Paul Brailey of Central Saanich police reported that the cyclist was travelling north on Central Saanich Road when a southbound driver hit her.

Intersection has had collisions in past

Brailey noted that the intersection is problematic; as southbound traffic splits, vehicles can curve left to Tanner Road without signalling or stopping. The cyclist had a stop sign while navigating through the intersection, and a volunteer road marshal was present, but there may have been confusion regarding right of way. Police were not managing traffic. It should be clear the investigation is still ongoing, so these details are not entirely confirmed.

Asking for public’s help

Authorities have interviewed multiple witnesses and are urging anyone who was driving in the area during the incident and has dash cam footage to reach out to Central Saanich police at 250-652-4441.

The driver of the pickup remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. According to the Times Colonist, this intersection had a fatal collision in June 2019 and three other incidents that resulted in property damage.

According to Tripleshot organizers, the woman had ridden the event several times, and the Greater Victoria cycling community is devastated by the news. They also said that the woman’s family has asked for privacy at this time.

Fondo is fundraiser for youth program

This was the ninth edition of the gravel race, which raises funds for the Tripleshot Cycling Club’s youth program. The event is known as Victoria’s “first mass-participation off-road cycling event,” supporting youth cycling and trail development on southern Vancouver Island.

The entire staff of Canadian Cycling Magazine sends its condolences to the family and friends of the rider, as well as the Greater Victoria cycling community.