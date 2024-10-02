More details, more questions about death of Muriel Furrer

Swiss junior Muriel Furrer died on Friday morning after crashing during the 2024 UCI road worlds, and while more information about the tragic crash continues to emerge, certain specifics surrounding the incident remain unclear.

What’s certain is that real-time access to athletes’ GPS trackers might have led to a quicker response to Furrer’s disappearance. However, Olivier Senn from the organizing committee stated that there are currently no requirements for such measures.

Details of Muriel Furrer’s death still being investigated

Zurich police gave some initial reports after beginning the investigation of the death of Furrer. Furrer sustained severe brain injuries and was airlifted to Zurich University Hospital, where she died the next day. Evidence, including her bike, has been secured for inspection.

It was confirmed that the crash occurred during a downhill segment in Küsnacht, with no indications of third-party involvement or witnesses. She was found unconscious off the route; however, the exact timing of the accident remains unclear—which is a major point of contention following the tragedy.

More pressure on UCI needed

In a press conference on Tuesday, Senn expressed hope for a thorough discussion on necessary changes in cycling. “There have been too many deaths. Ultimately, the world federation oversees the regulations. We have already informed the UCI that it is crucial for us to intensify this discussion, and we will put significant pressure on them. We deliver information to the authorities, and questions arise daily, but we are not actively inquiring about the status of the investigation.”

Senn maintains that the accident resulted from a series of unfortunate circumstances. He noted that the weather was not excessively poor, and the course section was deemed safe,” he said. “At this world championships, thousands of racers navigated that downhill stretch. There was only one fall—unfortunately, a very tragic one.”

Echos of Gino Mäder

Senn hopes that the investigation will conclude more swiftly than the lengthy inquiry that followed Gino Mäder’s fatal crash at the Tour de Suisse in 2023.

If the findings indicate that the organization bears some responsibility for the tragic fall, Senn stated,

“If the investigation shows that we are at fault, I will, of course, take responsibility for my area. But we need to first understand what actually happened.”

Pro cyclist Juan Ayuso has been vocal about the tragedy. On Monday, he said that Furrer’s death brought back memories of Mäder, whose passing last year profoundly affected him.

“It reminded me of Gino because his passing hit me hard. It was during a stage I won in Switzerland, and I only learned of it later. I can only imagine what his teammates must be going through now,” Ayuso said.

How long did it take for emergency responders to arrive?

Regarding Furrer’s death, Ayuso was highly critical of the situation. “It seems the young woman had to wait an hour for medical treatment. I find that disgraceful, and it’s something that should never happen.” He specifically directed his criticism at the UCI for not allowing radio communication during the world championships, suggesting that this contributed to the delay in Furrer’s treatment.

“I don’t understand how we can be at a world championships without earpiece communication. That small detail could save a life,” he said. “There are so many questions.”

After the race, the UCI put out a statement, saying, “It is with great sadness that the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the Organizing Committee of the world championships in Zurich (Switzerland) today learned the tragic news of the death of young Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer.”

Lotte Kopecky, after winning the elite women’s road worlds, also paid tribute to Furrer, saying her title was also for her.