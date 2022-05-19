More details revealed following search warrant to investigate deadly shooting of Moriah Wilson

On Tuesday, Police confirmed they have obtained a search warrant in connection with the shooting that killed gravel racer Anna Moriah Wilson in Austin On May 11.

Wilson’s roommate called Austin Police out of concern for Wilson, and when they arrived, they found her surrounded by blood with a gunshot wound. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. Police ruled out suicide as a potential cause of death, and have been treating it as a suspicious death due to other evidence found in the home.

According to the Austin police, the shooting does not appear to be a random act, and that a person of interest has been identified.

On May 12, the Austin medical examiner conducted an autopsy and determined the official cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds, confirming her death was a homicide.

A report by NBC affiliate KXAN said that Wilson went swimming with a friend that evening and then came home after 8:30 p.m.

There was camera footage from a nearby home that showed a car pull up near the house around 8:36 p.m. The warrant revealed that the vehicle seen in the footage matched the description.