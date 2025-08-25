More than just the GOAT

Who’s the next Nino? It’s a question tossed around casually in mountain bike circles, like it’s something that can be predicted or even repeated. But the answer is complicated. Because Nino Schurter isn’t just the most decorated cross-country mountain biker in history. He’s also quietly building a legacy that extends far beyond the start line.

He’s still fast—scary fast—but these days, Schurter’s focus is shifting. From mentoring kids in his hometown to raising up a new generation of pros, the Swiss legend is showing us that being the greatest of all time is about a lot more than winning races.

Track walks

Schurter can be seen walking an XC course with a group of U13 racers. This isn’t a publicity stunt. He’s crouched in the dirt, pointing out line choices, telling kids to loosen their grip and stay relaxed.

“Don’t hold onto the handlebar too tightly,” he says. “Keep it loose. It’s like riding down stairs.”

That’s the kind of advice you remember for life. And for Schurter, it’s part of giving back to the community that raised him.

“I got so much from racing in Switzerland,” he says. “I just want to give something back.”

From Frischi to Filippo

Nino’s own story began with mentorship. As a young racer, he caught the eye of Thomas Frischknecht, the Swiss cycling legend who brought him onto the Swisspower development team. That team eventually became Scott-SRAM, the squad Schurter still races for 22 years later.

Now, he’s passing the torch to the next wave. In 2025, he partnered with Filippo Colombo, another Swiss phenom, at the Absa Cape Epic, the Tour de France of mountain biking. When Colombo cracked mid-race, it was Schurter who slowed down, handed him a gel and paced him back to the front.

That’s leadership. And that’s legacy.

The ripple effect

You don’t have to squint to see Schurter’s impact on the sport. Today’s World Cup racers ride like him: jumping, drifting, finding impossible lines. He redefined what cross-country looks like.

“I think he raced two or three generations,” says one rider in the video. “And he was always able to keep up. Season after season.”

That kind of longevity doesn’t just happen. It’s built on obsession, attention to detail and an undeniable love for the sport.

Bigger than bike racing

Schurter’s influence is bleeding into the real world, too. He’s helping with grassroots race series in Switzerland. He’s involved in bike-focused charity work in Africa. And he’s mentoring young talent like Bjorn Riley and Emilly Johnston: two rising stars now riding under the Scott-SRAM tent.

It’s clear Schurter understands his time on top won’t last forever. But his impact? That’s another story entirely.